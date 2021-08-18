North Texas Fair and Rodeo kicks off Friday

The 93rd annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo will begin Friday and run through Aug. 28 in Denton.

The event will kick off with a performance by Aaron Watson, and the 2021 lineup includes Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Terri Clark, Sawyer Brown, and Randall King, according to a city news release. The PRCA Rodeo will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding and free-style bull fighting. Additional attractions include a parade around the downtown square, tractor pull, carnival rides and more.

The fairgrounds are located at 2217 North Carroll Blvd. in Denton. Click here for the calendar and more information.