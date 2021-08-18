Wednesday, August 18, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

North Texas Fair and Rodeo kicks off Friday

By Mark Smith
0
22
Photo courtesy of the North Texas State Fair Association

The 93rd annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo will begin Friday and run through Aug. 28 in Denton.

The event will kick off with a performance by Aaron Watson, and the 2021 lineup includes Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Terri Clark, Sawyer Brown, and Randall King, according to a city news release. The PRCA Rodeo will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding and free-style bull fighting. Additional attractions include a parade around the downtown square, tractor pull, carnival rides and more.

The fairgrounds are located at 2217 North Carroll Blvd. in Denton. Click here for the calendar and more information.

Previous articleDwight Yoakam, Old 97’s headline Lewisville Western Days festival
Next articleLocal summit club to host annual Dan Licardo Blood Drive on 9/11
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.