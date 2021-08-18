Dwight Yoakam, Old 97’s headline Lewisville Western Days festival

The city of Lewisville announced last week that Dwight Yoakam and Old 97’s will headline the city’s annual Western Days festival, Sept. 24-25, in Old Town Lewisville.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner, according to a city news release. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization, and he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala in 2019. Yoakam has also appeared in over 40 feature films, including Sling Blade and Panic Room. He will perform on Sept. 25.

To say that music has been good to the Old 97’s would be an understatement. There aren’t more than a handful of bands in history who can claim to have an intact, unchanged line-up as they approach 25 years together. The band emerged from Dallas at the forefront of a musical movement blending rootsy, country-influenced songwriting with punk rock energy and delivery. Touring in support of their 11th studio album, Graveyard Whistling, Old 97’s has earned the respect and veneration as one of the pioneers of the alt-country movement, while still retaining the raucous energy, deceptive cleverness, and knockabout spirit that first distinguished them from the pack, according to the city news release. The band will perform on Sept. 24.

A list and schedule of additional acts will be released soon, according to the city.

The family-friendly Western Days festival will feature live entertainment on five stages, an expanded Western Village, Indigenous ACE Dance Troupe, the Kid Kountry Playground presented by Castle Hills, a mechanical bull, a working blacksmith, Castle Hills Culinary Corner, the MLE-sanctioned Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship presented by Market Street and many more activities.

For the latest information on Western Days 2021, visit LewisvilleWesternDays.com.