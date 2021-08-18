FMHS student collaborates with UTD for molecular bio app

By Madhuri Bandla, CPA

Senior lecturer

University of North Texas

Vishwas Subash, a senior at Flower Mound High School, heads back to the new school year after a fruitful summer.

Vishwas completed a productive internship in the Evolutionary Information Lab in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Texas at Dallas. Directed by UTD Professor Faruck Morcos, Vishwas collaborated with few other talented high schoolers, undergraduate and graduate students to develop an educational biology app called MoleculeGo, which combines a user’s passion for science and gaming into an interactive platform that is also geo-location based. Players role-play as biological scientists and can explore a plethora of biomolecules and proteins based on their geographical location. While the application is currently best played and has more features in North Texas, the app can be played anywhere in the world.

“This was a new level of team-work which was challenging, fun and rewarding,” Vishwas said.

Vishwas believes this application will help users appreciate the inter-relatedness of biology with different aspects of life and inspire students to explore a new career path. The game is currently available for free on the Apple App store and the Google Play Store.

“I’m sure the game can change the lives of many users and the way we perceive biology as a whole,” Vishwas said.