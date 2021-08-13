Highland Village City Update — August 2021

It seems we’re just getting into the heat of a typical Texas summer… and summer is over! At least for families with kids in school and our teachers and staff at LISD. Our kids are heading back to school on August 11 and for many of us we are still in summer vacation mode.

Let’s remember to slow down in the school zones, watch for the kids walking through the neighborhoods on the way to and from school, pay attention to the school crossing guards and obey their signals, and most importantly don’t text and drive. Stay focused on your surroundings so we can all have a great start to the school year.

This school year we are continuing with two full-time School Resource Officers; one for our elementary schools and one for Briarhill Middle School. This is where the relationships are built, and we have seen the importance of this even more as our kids have adjusted to new routines during COVID. The involvement of our School Resource Officers with our kids at such an early age is one of the aspects that makes Highland Village a great community.

Our police department and the City are once again hosting the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. Since 2008 the department has held a bike race and 5k run fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of the community, has contributed over $280,000 to the fund.

The event, held the third Saturday in October, will continue again this year with some enhancements. The TXFallenPD Tribute Event will be held at The Shops at Highland Village on Saturday, October 16 and will include a 5K run, an Honor Bike Ride for civilians and first responders, a Kid Ride with an Officer, and a police bike obstacle course. There will be entertainment and live music, vendors, a touch-a-truck, a kids zone, food, and drinks throughout the day.

You can be part of this fundraising effort again this year by sponsoring the event, providing a cash donation to the fund, donating an item for the silent auction, participate in the run or bike race or attend the event. You can also purchase a Memorial T-Shirt, which has a new design. This year’s Memorial Shirt has the names of every Texas officer that died in the line of duty in 2020, and unfortunately there are more this year than any previous year. You can remember these heroes by purchasing a shirt for $20 at the Highland Village Police Department located at 1000 Highland Village Road. All proceeds from the sale go directly to the Fallen Officer Fund to assist families of fallen officers in Texas. More details about the event can be found at TXFallenPD.com. I hope you’ll consider helping us support the families of fallen Texas police officers.

Our community also values and chooses to honor our local Veterans. We have two different Veterans events here. The Honor Our Veterans event is specifically for Highland Village Veterans and is held around Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Highland Village Veterans are nominated by a friend or family member to be recognized on the Veterans Monument on the south side of the Highland Village Municipal Complex. The family or friend funds the plaque the City places on the stone monument. If you know a Highland Village Veteran you’d like recognized at the Honor Our Veterans event, more information and the application can be found at www.highlandvillage.org/Veteran.

Then around Veterans Day in November, in partnership with the Highland Village Business Association, we hold the Salute Our Veterans event. This is a luncheon designed to provide an opportunity to honor our local Veterans and give them a time for fellowship and shared camaraderie. Veterans and one guest are able to attend at no charge as we seek sponsorships from the community to pay for the Veterans attendance and meal. Sponsorships begin at $40, which covers the cost of two veteran’s lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $20, allowing you to choose the amount of your donation, $80 for four veterans, $120 for six veterans, etc. We were unable to have this event in 2020, but at the 2019 luncheon over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound, and surrounding areas had their lunch paid through sponsorship funds. I hope you’ll consider becoming a sponsor. Please forward your sponsorship by October 22 to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Att: Salute Our Veterans Lunch.

We have some fun events lined up for August. New this year is Kolaches & Koffee at K-9 Kastle. This is a family-friendly event for you and your dog. This come and go event will take place on Saturday, August 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will feature freebies, pet-related vendors, and of course, free kolaches and koffee. We will also have our Concerts in the Park at Doubletree Ranch Park. Our first concert is on August 21 featuring the George Strait tribute band, King George. The next concert is September 18 featuring the Journey tribute band, Infinite Journey. The concerts begin at 7 p.m., the splash pad will remain open until 9 p.m. and there will be concessions available for purchase.

The City has begun the #MyHighlandVillage photo sharing campaign to highlight all the great activities, fun, and things you enjoy about Highland Village. The photos are community has shared so far have been fantastic and really capture the uniqueness, quality of life, and fun to be found in Highland Village. If you’d like to share photos of what you’re doing or like in Highland Village, post them to Facebook or Instagram with the #MyHighlandVillage hashtag or email them to [email protected]. Who knows, one of your photos may be featured on the City’s social media or in one of our publications.

I am proud to be mayor of this great city and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve all of you. I hope to see you around!