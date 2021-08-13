Bartonville Town Update — August 2021

I hope everyone has had a safe and enjoyable summer so far. We had been enjoying our milder than normal summer, and now the heat is on! Watch out for your pets and neighbors.

We are working the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 proposed budget. With appraisal values going up for most residents in our area, we recognize that a low property tax rate is a relief to many and are looking to reduce the tax rate to lower the financial impact of higher appraised values on your final tax bill.

Residents are encouraged to attend the August 17th regular council meeting where we will continue to discuss the upcoming budget. During budget planning, this is THE best time for residents to learn and discuss how the city funds, your money, is spent. Agenda packets with more information on these meetings will be available on our website, www.townofbartonville.com, at least 72 hours before the meeting dates.

As COVID-19 gathering restrictions are largely behind us, we are happy to transition the Town’s public meeting participation back to in-person only beginning in September. What does this mean? For council and boards and commission members, that means that we will be required to physically attend meetings in-person. For residents, this means that if you would like to participate in a meeting, you will need to attend in-person. However, residents do still have the option of submitting public comments to Town staff before a meeting. Those comments are shared with the council or boards and commissions, and no meeting attendance from the person submitting the comment is necessary. Furthermore, we will continue live streaming all public meetings so that residents have the option of watching the meeting from their preferred location. If you have any questions, please reach out to Town staff at 817-693-5280.

Bartonville is growing and will soon have two new coffee shop options! In May, we approved plans for Marty B’s Coffee Co., a 4,500-square-foot coffee shop that will be situated next to Marty B’s Restaurant. This coffee shop will offer drive-through as well as indoor and outdoor seating. We also approved plans for Dutch Bros Coffee, a 950-square-foot drive-through coffee shop that will be in Lantana Town Center Phase II across from Kroger on FM 407. These projects are expected to begin construction in the coming months. We welcome both of these exciting new ventures to Bartonville.

We have made significant progress on our residential streets project! Repairs were made on several of Bartonville’s streets including West Jeter Road, McMakin Road, Noble Champions Way, Saddlebrook Way, Saddlebrook Drive, Kentucky Derby Drive, Post Oak Lane, Green Oaks Drive, Latigo Lane, and Bridle Bit Road. The culvert at Stonewood Boulevard has also been replaced. We are now moving forward with selecting additional street maintenance projects. Thanks to our residents for their patience as we move forward with investing in our community’s infrastructure.

Wishing everyone cool breezes and a continued wonderful summer. Hard to believe, but school is upon us and starting early! Please be mindful of school buses, school zones and our kids as they all head back to school.