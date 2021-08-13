LantanaLinks — August 2021

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Happy Birthday to us! Lantana celebrated its 20th birthday in July.

The first residents moved into our community in July 2001, and not much changed during the first couple of years.

“9/11 caused a great slowdown because of all the unknowns and uncertainty,” said Lantana General Manager Kevin Mercer, who started working for Lantana in 2000 and moved his family here in August 2001. A year or two later, “construction picked back up.”

Logan Ferguson, who moved to Lantana in July 2001, said his children had quite a bit of freedom in their neighborhood for a while.

“Once the pool was finished, for the first few years, our boys thought it was their pool because there was hardly anybody else in the neighborhood and there was never anyone else at the pool,” Ferguson said.

“I thought I was moving to the boonies,” said Donna Robichaux, who moved to Lantana in September 2001. “It was still so fresh that sometimes when you would go to bed at night you could hear coyotes catching a meal.”

Robichaux, a Fresh Water Supply District #6 board member and Realtor, said she moved to Lantana from Flower Mound because she wanted a brand new house and liked the idea of a brand new neighborhood as well.

Robichaux was known back then as the “Apple Pie Lady,” delivering fresh pies from the Lantana Golf Club to new homeowners. Since then, she has sold “hundreds of homes” in Lantana.

FM 407 was a two-lane road with a four-way stop at the old Bartonville Store gas station back then. There was no Kroger shopping center nearby, no Bartonville Town Center, CVS, Sonic, Target, Walmart or hardly any of the stores and restaurants that are now in the area.

“You had to have faith it was all coming,” Ferguson said.

Lantana is now nearly built out, with a population around 13,200 and a handful of homesites left to be built on. But a new construction boom is underway.

“Because of the pandemic, everyone is wanting to install pools, outdoor kitchens, pergolas, remodel their home, and permitting for that has filled the void of not having new construction,” said Mercer.

After all that change and 20 years, Ferguson said his family loves the neighborhood and he’s got “no reason to go anywhere else.”

Run Lantana Sept. 25

Lantana’s annual charity race is back after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic and is seeking runners, sponsors and volunteers.

The Lantana Community Association’s 11th annual Run Lantana 5K and 10K is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 25 at Blanton Elementary School.

The beneficiary of this year’s run is Run For Dylan.

After the passing of their 17-year-old son due to an undetected heart condition last summer, the parents of Guyer High School senior Dylan Dorrell created a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide heart screening and CPR training to athletes by promoting cardiac arrest awareness through scholarships and community outreach education.

Run Lantana has raised more than $80,000 for local charities since its inception.

Organizers are lining up sponsors and volunteers to work the race. Contact Ashtin Slovak via email at [email protected] or call 940-728-1660 if you can help.

For more information or to register, visit www.runlantana.com.

Lantana Ladies League Kicks Off Season

August is not just the start of the school year. The Lantana Ladies League is hosting its annual kickoff and welcoming a new year!

The LLL has over 210 members committed to improving the lives of people in the surrounding community. Last year, during a pandemic, the league contributed over $46,000 in donations to various charities in the community. Members put in hundreds of volunteer hours to support local nonprofit organizations as well.

This year the league will be getting back to “normal” by hosting in-person social events for its members. Whether you’ve lived in the area for some time, or if you’re new, joining the LLL is a great way to make new friends.

Because the league serves both Lantana and the surrounding communities, the group welcomes women from Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corinth, Double Oak, Denton, Flower Mound and Highland Village to join.

There is no better time to join or to renew membership than at the August Membership Kick-Off event on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. at the Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Lane.

For more information, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or to the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell