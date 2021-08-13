Around Argyle — August 2021

August is upon us. In a few days students will be returning to school and Labor Day weekend will mark the end of summer vacation season. In the Town of Argyle, several other significant events are around the corner, some of which will bring a smile to everyone, possibly even the kids.

Crawford Road Completion

Crawford Road reconstruction, despite a later-than-planned start due to lengthy right of way negotiations and delays caused by heavy spring rains, will wrap up as originally planned in time for the start of school. The Town’s contractor, Jagoe-Public Company, has delivered a well-staffed and professionally-run project.

Motorists using Crawford Road to access Interstate 35W will soon experience a wider thoroughfare and the Town’s new ride quality standards. Safety improvements include the roundabout at John Paine Road, turn lanes to promote safer turns and reduced congestion, and a signalized crosswalk to take pedestrians from the north side of the road into Unity Park and the Argyle Intermediate School campus.

The road was designed for better performance and extended life, with road base materials and a paving thickness that can stand up to heavy use. The design is also appropriate for the clay soils and ground water conditions that make durable roads a challenge in our corner of North Texas.

Harpole Road and South Gibbons Road Project

Jagoe-Public will roll directly into the last phase of the 2021 Capital Improvements Program in August. Road reconstruction work will be done on Harpole Road from Shadow Wood Drive to South Gibbons Road and on South Gibbons Road from the fire station to Frenchtown Road. Information is being provided to affected households via road signs and door hangers. The work will begin on Harpole Road and then move on to South Gibbons Road. We anticipate completing this final phase of the 2021 CIP in November 2021.

Council Vacancy Filled

I am happy to welcome Joan Delashaw back to the Town Council. Mrs. Delashaw will fill the nine months of my unexpired term as Councilmember Place 1. She was appointed to the position under a formal process for filling vacancies on Town Boards, Commissions, and the Council, which the Town put in place earlier this spring.

Call for Volunteers

Citizen volunteers like Joan are vital to the operation of the Town, and her willingness to again put her leadership experience and her perspective as someone who has lived in Argyle for several decades to work for the Town is an example for everyone who cares about citizen-focused government. This fall, several terms will expire on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Crime Control and Prevention District board. Citizens will also have opportunities to serve on a Town events steering group that the staff is organizing. I encourage you to consider making a difference in the life of the Town by applying to serve. Applications can be found at www.argyletx.com/FormCenter/General-4/Board-Application-Form-51

Strategic Plan Implementation Update

Councilmember Sherri Myers and I were honored to visit Argyle United Methodist Church on a recent Sunday to speak on faith and citizenship. Councilmember Myers is leading the Council’s efforts to encourage connectivity between Town leadership and local organizations, including houses of worship, neighborhood organizations and civic clubs. The success of the Argyle Strategic Plan and its vision of preserving our small town, rural environment and achieving thoughtful growth depends in part on increasing the involvement of citizens in the affairs of the Town. Argyle is a small place with big goals and even bigger challenges. Citizens who attend Council meetings or contribute their energy and ideas in other ways can make a real difference in the quality of life in our Town now and well into the future.

2022 Budget

Budget season for Texas municipal governments runs from July to September. The Town of Argyle is again using a line-item review process, not the baseline-plus approach used by most governments, to build the budget for Fiscal Year 2022. Town staff is going through the process of evaluating the effectiveness of funding that was budgeted for the current fiscal year and justifying the funding they intend to request for FY2022, under the supervision of the Town’s elected leaders. Once again, the budget process will include the participation of the Financial Oversight Committee, which is made up of two citizen volunteers and two members of the Town Council. The budget will be considered during workshops and Town Council meetings that take place in August and September. Citizens are invited and welcome to attend and comment as the budget takes shape.

Thanks, Erika!

A little less than three years ago, Mrs. Erika McComis reported for work at Argyle Town Hall as Town Secretary and Human Resources Director. We are extremely fortunate that she did. Erika provided leadership to our professional staff and wise counsel to elected leaders as the Town worked its way through a challenging period and succeeded in achieving some important goals. She turned in an exemplary performance as Assistant Town Administrator and Interim Town Administrator while also capably discharging the duties of Secretary and Treasurer. She is an extraordinarily talented public servant with a work ethic to match.

At the end of August, Erika will begin work as the City Manager of Breckenridge, Texas after being selected in a six-month talent search conducted by the Breckenridge City Commission. We will miss her, but we wish her the best in her new, well-deserved position and offer her our sincere thanks for leaving the Town in better condition than she found it.

Argyle Seniors Update

Submitted by Stella McDaniel

The Argyle Seniors had a great time at their July luncheon as they celebrated Independence Day by wearing patriotic red, white and blue attire.

The biggest surprise was a celebration for my 90th birthday when the Seniors Organization surprised me with a Happy Birthday song and cake. Later, my daughter threw another surprise birthday party with some 40 family and friends attending. My son, Stephen celebrated his birthday too since he was born on the same day! My sincere thanks to everyone who had a part in my celebrations!

Our next luncheon will be Friday, Aug. 13 at 12 noon. The cost will be $5 for a box lunch from McAlister’s Deli. You must call Stella at (940) 391-6686 or leave a message that you will be there no later than Wednesday, Aug. 11. The luncheon will be ordered early Thursday morning. If your name is not on the list you will not have a lunch. Our theme for that Friday will be “Dress in the 50’s.” We hope to see all you guys and gals there!

Exercise and games will be on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. For more information you may contact Stella at the number above, Jody at 940-390-0765, or Gale at 817-905-7716. Have a blessed day!