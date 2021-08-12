World’s largest steam locomotive to make stop in Denton

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive, will make a stop in Denton on Friday before continuing through Argyle on its way to Fort Worth.

Big Boy is scheduled to arrive at the East Sycamore Street Crossing, near the Downtown Denton Transit Center, at 5 p.m. and leave at 5:30 p.m., though schedule times are subject to change, according to a news release from the city of Denton. Those in the downtown area should expect traffic and temporary road closures due to the number of attendees expected at this event. Other areas along the railroad may also see increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic, although train enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to view the train at Sycamore.

The Denton Police Department is asking residents to keep these safety tips in mind:

Stand back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks

Trains can’t stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on the tracks

A train’s distance and speed can be deceiving

Do not trespass on railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way

Never assume tracks are inactive

Hearing protection is recommended

Click here for more information and to track the train.