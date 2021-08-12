Thursday, August 12, 2021
FM 407 lane closure extended

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

FM 407 at Denton Creek will be reduced to one lane in part of August (image courtesy of TxDOT).

The FM 407 lane closure at Denton Creek has been extended through most of next week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT reduced FM 407 to one lane between Northlake and Justin to allow crews to work on the bridge over Denton Creek. The closure was originally supposed to end on Saturday, but it has been extended until Aug. 19 at 5 p.m., TxDOT announced.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place for one-way traffic control, and drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

