FM 407 lane closure extended

The FM 407 lane closure at Denton Creek has been extended through most of next week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT reduced FM 407 to one lane between Northlake and Justin to allow crews to work on the bridge over Denton Creek. The closure was originally supposed to end on Saturday, but it has been extended until Aug. 19 at 5 p.m., TxDOT announced.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place for one-way traffic control, and drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.