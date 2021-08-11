Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Denton County reports first human case of West Nile Virus of 2021

By Mark Smith
Denton County Public Health reported Wednesday the county’s first human case of West Nile Virus this year.

A Lewisville resident was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, according to the DCPH news release. DCPH recommends residents take a proactive approach to minimizing exposure to mosquitoes.

“We encourage residents to remain vigilant about eliminating common mosquito sources and defending themselves through utilization of EPA-registered repellent,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH assistant director and chief epidemiologist.

DCPH advises residents take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

  • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters.  Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.
  • Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.
  • Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at www.dentoncounty.gov/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

