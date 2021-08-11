Lewisville ISD students head back to school, masks optional

Lewisville ISD students attended their first day of school on Wednesday, the earliest return to school for all students in southern Denton County.

Denton ISD’s first day is Thursday. Argyle ISD and Liberty Christian School return to school on Monday, and Northwest ISD will be back to school on Aug. 18.

The 2021-22 school year starts with less certainty than even last year, as a political debate rages over masks. This spring, Gov. Greg Abbott stripped municipalities and school districts of the ability to have a mask mandate. Dallas and Bexar County officials are currently fighting Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in court.

As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads widely, schools are only allowed to say that masks are optional; the CDC recommendations that masks be worn in schools. There are no COVID-19 vaccines approved yet for children under 12.

During Monday’s Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees meeting, a large number of parents and community members addressed the board to speak their mind about COVID-19 and masks.

Most area school districts are only offering in-person instruction, instead of the remote learning option that was universally offered last year, because the Texas Legislature failed to pass a bill that would have funded virtual learning this school year. Despite that, Denton ISD decided to offer a K-8 Virtual Academy anyway.