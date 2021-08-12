Corinth police release new evidence in 2017 homicide

The Corinth Police Department on Thursday released new photographic and video evidence in the ongoing 2017 homicide investigation of Amanda Clairmont.

Clairmont was a 21-year-old University of North Texas student who was found dead of gunshot wounds in her vehicle in a vacant parking lot near I-35E on Nov. 19, 2017. No arrest has been made, and all police had said about possible suspects was that Clairmont spoke to someone in a red vehicle in the parking lot just before the shooting.

Due to recent technological advancements, police have obtained and released an enhanced photograph and video of the suspect vehicle, now identified as a red or maroon 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup or a red or maroon 1999-2006 GMC Sierra extended cab pickup, according to a CPD news release. The photo and video were obtained during the initial investigation from a local business’ surveillance cameras, but due to the distance from the road, they were too blurry to identify the suspect vehicle.

Denton County Crime Stoppers is offering an increased reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest/conviction of the suspect(s) in the case, according to CPD. The surveillance video cam be seen below.