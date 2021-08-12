Flower Mound Walmart celebrating ‘ReGrand Opening’

“We can’t wait for Flower Mound customers to see our newly remodeled Supercenter,” said Walmart store manager Nick Wright. “Walmart is continuously investing in new ways to make shopping easier.”

The Flower Mound store, 2800 Flower Mound Road, has updated signage throughout the store and an updated bakery. The Walmart Pay touchless payment app and Online Grocery Pickup service are also now available at the Flower Mound Neighborhood Market.