DCTA Board approves GoZone on-demand rideshare service

The Denton County Transportation Authority Board voted on July 22 to approve the proposed GoZone on-demand rideshare service that will replace most of the agency’s fixed-route service.

Passengers will use a mobile app to book trips within — and sometimes between — designated zones in real time. A fleet of dedicated vans will pick up and drop off riders at virtual stops within the zones. One trip is 75 cents. When GoZone launches on Sept. 7, passengers can get their first four rides free until Oct. 7. It will operate 365 days a year.

GoZone replaces the Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand, Downtown Denton Transit Center Evening On-Demand, Highland Village Lyft Program and the Lewisville Access to Flower Mound Lyft Program, according to DCTA’s website. The other agency services will remain in operation alongside GoZone.

After extensive research on options for enhanced service delivery, DCTA and its board of directors concluded that an on-demand service model would be the most advantageous service for both DCTA passengers and the agency overall, according to a DCTA news release. The GoZone on-demand rideshare service will cover areas currently served by fixed route and on-demand zones. In some cases, the service will extend beyond the agency’s current service structure.

“We are looking forward to the enhanced quality of service, increased service area and extended hours of service that have been proposed for GoZone service,” DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said.

Click here for more information.