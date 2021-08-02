Monday, August 2, 2021
Registration opens for Flower Mound’s annual Dorothy’s Dash

By Mark Smith
0
12
Participants run in the annual Dorothy's Dash 5K, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Registration has just opened for Flower Mound’s annual Dorothy’s Dash 5K and Kids K, scheduled for Nov. 13.

The event honors former Flower Mound employee, Dorothy Walkup, who lost her battle with Multiple Sclerosis in 2004, and raises funds to combat the disease in her honor, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Last year, runners could race in-person or virtually because of the pandemic.

This year, early registrants can get discounted prices. Tickets for the 5K are $20 now, then rise by $5 each month until Race Day. Kids K tickets start at $15 and rise to $20 on Nov. 1. Community members can register in-person at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road, or online. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 8.

The races will be held on Nov. 13 at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane. The Kids K will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m.

Click here to register and to find more information about the day’s schedule, race routes, volunteer opportunities and awards that will be given out in a variety of age categories.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

