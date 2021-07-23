Family Hearing Practice offers solutions beyond hearing aids

Family Hearing Practice in Flower Mound has joined forces with Dr. Cherie Booth of The ENT and Allergy Centers of Texas and the Cochlear Provider Network (CPN) to provide a comprehensive set of hearing health solutions that go beyond hearing aids.

The CPN connects independent audiology practices dedicated to treating hearing loss with all solutions, to surgeons who are interested in raising hearing implant awareness.

By offering the ability to assess candidacy for implantable hearing solutions, as well as programming services and ongoing care, Family Hearing Practice is now able to fully address the needs of patients for whom hearing aids have stopped providing meaningful benefit.

“We know that if we can expose those who are frustrated and dissatisfied with their current solutions to the world of hearing implants, we can help them regain access to sound and regain their lives,” said Dr. Allison Liberio, owner and audiologist at Family Hearing Practice. “We are pleased to be a part of the Cochlear Provider Network with Dr. Booth because it allows us to continue to be a part of our patient’s hearing journey throughout the entire implant process, which enforces our commitment to our patients and the community at large.”

Provider consistency is vitally important to maintaining patient comfort levels throughout the entire continuum of patient care.

CPN audiologists not only have the opportunity to connect their medically qualified patients with an existing, established implant center, they have the ability to assess the patient for implant candidacy before surgery, while also providing activation and programming services after surgery.

Alternatively, participating CPN surgeons benefit from the opportunity to work with patients who may have never been exposed to the option of implants, which means of bringing implant services much closer to those who need them, improving accessibility and convenience.

“I feel lucky to be part of the Family Hearing Practice family,” said Dr. Cristina Reddy, pediatric and cochlear implant specialist. “Offering cochlear implants in our office has opened up new possibilities for our patients. We no longer must send them to Dallas for follow up care. We are able to keep that relationship and provide all their options right here in Flower Mound.”

To learn more and to make and appointment, visit www.flowermoundfamilyhearing.com or call 817.997.4084.

(Sponsored Content)