Foodie Friday: Aspire Nutrition in Highland Village

Ali Christian, owner of Aspire Nutrition in Highland Village, has a vast wealth of experience already at such a young age. She grew up here in Flower Mound, has played collegiate golf all over the country, and now owns her own healthy shake and tea bar in Highland Village.

Ali spent a few years working as a bartender and loved the feeling of getting to know her customers and that feeling of becoming like family. And that’s the feeling behind Aspire Nutrition. Come in and join her for a drink or a shake, get to know her and the other customers, and then keep coming back to enjoy the comfortable atmosphere.

Aspire Nutrition has lots of menu options available for you to try and the names of them are all very familiar and enticing! You’ve got options like Gummy Bear, Skittles, Pizookie, and their special Red Velvet Lava Cake.

And they can all be customized to your dietary needs. Eating keto? Ali can make your drink or shake with as few carbs as possible! Limiting your sugar intake? She can help you with that too.

She can also make any drink or shake on the menu into a pre/post-workout for you, which comes in handy considering there’s a Planet Fitness right next door!

We can personally attest to Ali’s motto which is, “Come in as strangers, leave as family.” All of her customers knew each other and were excited to see each other. She knew each of their orders by heart. And it was like witnessing a big family reunion every time someone new walked through the door.

So, if you’re in the market for a different kind of “bar experience,” come meet Ali at Aspire Nutrition and let this young woman inspire you to aspire to big things in your life too!

*Aspire Nutrition is located at 2250 Justin Rd #106, Highland Village, TX 75077. Tell them Foodie Friday sent you!