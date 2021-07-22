Thursday, July 22, 2021
Traffic signal on Hwy 377 to be activated soon

By Mark Smith
A new traffic signal on Hwy 377, just north of Argyle, will be activated in about a month or so once roadwork is complete.

The traffic lights are currently up, but not yet functioning, at Hwy 377 and Vintage Boulevard. A city spokesperson said Thursday that the traffic signal is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, but it will remain inactive until roadway paving is complete on Vintage Boulevard at that intersection.

The roadwork is expected to be completed around the end of August, and the traffic lights will be activated after that.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

