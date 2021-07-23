Texas Health Flower Mound Women’s Imaging Center — convenient, quality preventative care

Radiologist Dr. Catherine Fusilier is finding a rewarding way to help women on a personal level in Flower Mound.

Fusilier, is the medical director of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound’s Women’s Imaging Center, which she said is small enough that the patients can expect to see and hear from the same radiologist each time they visit.

“Most patients see me for everything, and that is comforting for them because in larger breast centers, you have several different radiologists handing different aspects of your treatment,” Fusilier said. “However, I have patients I see every year, they remember me and ask for me, and they really like the continuity. We are not just cranking patients in and out– we want to make it as comfortable for the patient as it can be.”

Fusilier completed medical school at Louisiana State University School of Medicine, her radiology residency at Integris Baptist Medical Center and her fellowship in breast imaging at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. She said after radiology sparked her interest, she soon figured out she wanted to specialize in breast imagery.

“I realized I wanted to specialize in helping women. As a woman, I often prefer to be cared for by females. This is not an anomaly—many woman like having female physicians involved in their care, particularly when it comes to breast health.”

The Women’s Imaging Center has hours that accommodate patients’ schedules, such as opening some Saturdays and staying open late on some weekdays. “This is something that people put off naturally, so if it is difficult to coordinate one’s breast care with her busy schedule, that’s just another roadblock,” Fusilier said.

“Many patients are hesitant to get their yearly mammograms because they aren’t comfortable and they may be fearful or anxious that something may be found,” Fusilier said. “It is so important to set that fear aside because annual screening allows for early detection of breast cancer.” According to the American Cancer Society, if breast cancer is found early, there are more treatment options and a better chance for survival. Women whose breast cancer is detected at an early stage have a 93 percent or higher survival rate in the first five years. “It really does save lives, and is very important to get a mammogram every year.”

Current recommendations for a woman of average risk is to begin screening every year at age 40, even if there is not breast cancer in her family history. “In over 75% of the cancers we diagnose there is no family history,” Fusilier said. Each patient who visits the Center will still be asked to complete a family history assessment which helps to determine whether there may be additional risk factors that require closer monitoring.

The Women’s Imaging Center offers advanced diagnostic imaging equipment along with the capability for upright 3D-guided stereotactic breast biopsies, and the latest technology in breast ultrasound. Imaging services include: Digital and 3D tomosynthesis screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound, stereotactic and ultrasound-guided breast biopsies, needle/wire localizations and DEXA bone density scans.

Whether you need a routine screening mammogram, diagnostic mammogram or breast biopsy, the Women’s Imaging Center at Texas Health Flower Mound is right here in Denton County, conveniently close to home. Using sophisticated technology, the Center’s talented and caring all-female team provides personalized, quality breast care.

