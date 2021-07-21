Weir: Jake Collier running for Texas State Rep. in District 65

There will be several primary elections coming up in the early months of 2022. One of them will be for District 65 of the Texas House of Representatives. The Denton County District seat, which includes major sections of Carrollton and Lewisville, along with a portion of Highland Village, is currently being held by Democrat Michelle Beckley, who recently announced that she won’t be running for reelection. Instead, she is running for Congress in District 24, a seat currently held by Republican Beth Van Duyne.

Jake Collier, a Lewisville resident and small business owner, is running for the Republican nomination to the seat being vacated by Ms. Beckley. Mr. Collier came over for a video interview to tell his potential constituents why he’s running for the position and his views on issues facing Texas. He sent the following short bio to accompany the interview.

“Jake Collier is a local small business owner and entrepreneur, residing in Lewisville, Texas. He serves at his church, Valley Creek Church, where he mostly helps out with middle school students. Being very politically involved, Mr. Collier spent much of his time this past legislative session in Austin working on Constitutional Carry legislation, which will become law September 1st. During his time at the Capitol, he’s witnessed the critical race theory argument evolve from the chambers and committee hearings to the public-school boards and churches now. It’s under his belief that this ideological push is one of the more serious and direct issues the youth in his community and those around the country are facing in our education system today, and now is the time to do something about it.”