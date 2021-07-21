Art House dedicates September show sales to Sadie Keller Foundation

The Art House, a fine arts studio and gallery in Flower Mound, announced Wednesday that Studio Art House Gallery will hold another annual Childhood Cancer Awareness event this September.

From the “the PURSUIT of HAPPYNESS” Art Show, the Art House is dedicating all its proceeds to the Sadie Keller Foundation. Sadie is a Lantana girl who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at 7 years old in 2015 and underwent an array of tests and treatments for over two years. Now, the young teenager has been cancer-free for years and through her foundation, she raises funds and donations for pediatric cancer patients, raises pediatric cancer awareness and lobbies Congress for pediatric cancer funding.