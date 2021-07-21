Art House dedicates September show sales to Sadie Keller Foundation

The Art House, a fine arts studio and gallery in Flower Mound, announced Wednesday that Studio Art House Gallery will hold another annual Childhood Cancer Awareness event this September.
From the “the PURSUIT of HAPPYNESS” Art Show, the Art House is dedicating all its proceeds to the Sadie Keller Foundation. Sadie is a Lantana girl who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at 7 years old in 2015 and underwent an array of tests and treatments for over two years. Now, the young teenager has been cancer-free for years and through her foundation, she raises funds and donations for pediatric cancer patients, raises pediatric cancer awareness and lobbies Congress for pediatric cancer funding.
Local artists have entered their best works to be shown and are available for purchase, according to an Art House news release. Artwork can be seen Sept. 1-30. A public reception to meet artists, as well as Sadie Keller, will be held Sept. 3. Reception and awards will be from 7-9 p.m., with light Hors d’Oeuvres being served. The Art Auction will start at 8 p.m., as will the People’s Choice Award voting. Some of Sadie’s art will also be on display at the Art House, 6100 Long Prairie Road, Suite 800.
Find more information about Sadie and the Sadie Keller Foundation at sadiekellerfoundation.org.
Masks will not be required, but it is recommended that those without vaccination against COVID-19 take precautions not to spread the disease.