Save the Brave to make local stops along cross-country ride

A Save the Brave cross-country motorcycle ride will stop a couple times in southern Denton County during its annual veteran suicide awareness event.
Major Scott A. Huesing USMC (Ret), the bestselling author of Echo in Ramadi, is riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle across the country, according to a news release from the organization. Huesing, 51, began this ride in 2020 to honor his high school friend and veteran, David White, 48, who died from alcohol poisoning in 2020. Huesing will ride from Biggs Harley Davidson in San Marcos, California to Peterson’s Harley Davidson South in Cutler Bay, Florida.
Some may ask why make this ride across the southern part of the United States in the heat of July.
“I didn’t pick the month – the month picked me,” Huesing said. “If nothing else, it’s a reminder to everyone who joins me along the way that maybe we need to suffer a little bit to be reminded exactly why we are riding.”
Along the way, Huesing will make several stops to ask supporters to donate to STB and ride along with him on his journey to raise awareness for veteran suicide – emphasizing that these are not statistics anymore, they are friends and sons and brothers that we all know. He’ll be joined by fellow veterans and riders from every state he passes through with a goal of raising $50,000.
The ride will begin on Saturday, and on July 27, Huesing and STB supporters will stop at the American Eagle Harley-Davison location in Corinth, 5920 South I-35E, before a motorcycle parade to Marty B’s in Bartonville, 2664 FM 407 East, that evening.
Veterans dealing with depression, alcohol abuse and PTSD are especially impacted by the isolation this pandemic has caused. Donations are accepted on the Save the Brave website and Facebook page, and Huesing will accept them along the way, as well. Local motorcycle clubs, first responders and more will be supporting along the way.