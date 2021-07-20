Save the Brave to make local stops along cross-country ride

Along the way, Huesing will make several stops to ask supporters to donate to STB and ride along with him on his journey to raise awareness for veteran suicide – emphasizing that these are not statistics anymore, they are friends and sons and brothers that we all know. He’ll be joined by fellow veterans and riders from every state he passes through with a goal of raising $50,000.

The ride will begin on Saturday, and on July 27, Huesing and STB supporters will stop at the American Eagle Harley-Davison location in Corinth, 5920 South I-35E, before a motorcycle parade to Marty B’s in Bartonville, 2664 FM 407 East, that evening.

Veterans dealing with depression, alcohol abuse and PTSD are especially impacted by the isolation this pandemic has caused. Donations are accepted on the Save the Brave website and Facebook page, and Huesing will accept them along the way, as well. Local motorcycle clubs, first responders and more will be supporting along the way.