Argyle Town Council appoints former council member to Place 1 seat

By Mark Smith
Joan Delashaw

On Monday, the Argyle Town Council appointed a former council member to fill the vacant Place 1 seat.

Of five applicants, the council chose Joan Delashaw, an Argyle resident of 48 years and council member from 2012-2014. She also served on the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission in 2011, according to a town news release. She will be sworn in at a special budget meeting on Monday.

The Place 1 Town Council seat was left vacant when Bryan Livingston ran unopposed for mayor this spring. The Place 1 term ends in May 2022, and Town Council drew up a formal policy to appoint applicants to fill vacancies.

