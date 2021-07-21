Weir: Colonel Allen West running for Texas governor

Lt. Colonel Allen West recently resigned his position as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas in preparation for launching a campaign for Governor of the Lone Star State.

After his retirement from the Army in 2004, Col. Allen taught high school in South Florida for a year before volunteering and deploying to Afghanistan as a civilian military adviser to the Afghan army, an assignment he finished in November 2007. In November of 2010, Allen was honored to continue his oath of service to his country when he was elected to the United States Congress, representing Florida’s 22nd District. He is also the former Executive Director of the National Center for Policy Analysis in Dallas, Texas, and the former Director of the Booker T. Washington Initiative at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

In the video interview below, Colonel West talks about his reasons for running against Governor Greg Abbott in the 2022 GOP Primary and why he thinks Texans need new leadership at the top. Colonel West is a man with a very lengthy and impressive biography. The following are a few excerpts of his career from his webpage: www.west4texas.com

“Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Allen B. West is a Christian constitutional conservative, combat veteran, and former member of the US Congress. His life has been defined as one of service, sacrifice, and commitment to this Republic, the United States of America. He believes it will be conservative, free market policies, not politics that secures a sound economic future for Americans – with growth, opportunity and returning the promise of the American dream for this generation and those to come.

“Allen West was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia in the same neighborhood where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached. He is the third of four generations of military servicemen, all combat veterans, in his family.

“West was commissioned through ROTC at the University of Tennessee as a Second Lieutenant (2LT) on July 31, 1982. He entered active duty service in the U.S. Army on November 1, 1983, at Fort Sill to attend the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course. He later attended airborne and jumpmaster training at Fort Benning. West’s first assignment was as an airborne infantry company fire support team leader and battalion training officer in the 325th Airborne Battalion Combat Team. In 1987, he was promoted to Captain and attended the Field Artillery Officer Advanced Course.

“He was then assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, where he commanded Bravo Battery, 6th Field Artillery Regiment and was a Battalion Task Force fire support officer for 2d Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment. While with the 1st Infantry Division, he participated in Operations Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

“West’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star; Meritorious Service Medal (three Oak Leaf Clusters); Army Commendation Medal (three Oak Leaf Clusters, one Valor Device); Army Achievement Medal (two Oak Leaf Clusters); Valorous Unit Award; Air Assault Badge; and the Master Parachutist Badge. Lt Col West proudly wears the Army Master Parachutist Badge, the Army Air Assault Badge, the Navy/Marine Corps Parachutist Insignia, the Italian Parachutist Wings, and the German Proficiency Badge, bronze award.

“He is a Newsmax TV contributor, Senior Fellow of the Media Research Center, and contributing columnist for Townhall and CNS News. LTC West is the author of “Guardian of the Republic: An American Ronin’s Journey to Family, Faith, and Freedom,” “Hold Texas, Hold the Nation: Victory or Death,” and “We Can Overcome: An American Black Conservative Manifesto.” He is the former Executive Director of the National Center for Policy Analysis in Dallas Texas, and former Director of the Booker T. Washington Initiative at the Texas Public Policy Foundation. In July of 2020, Mr. West was elected Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas by an overwhelming majority of State delegates.”