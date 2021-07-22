Denton County man charged with violent sexual assault in Denton

Denton police Wednesday arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a violent incident over the weekend.

Around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, a woman approached someone in the 1100 block of Cleveland Street and asked them to call police because she had just been sexually assaulted, according to a Denton police news release. The woman was taken to the hospital, and she told investigators she an unknown man strangled her, repeatedly punched her, threatened her and sexually assaulted her.

After a thorough investigation, the suspect was identified as Gadiel Alejandro Davila-Perez, 21, of Little Elm. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, composed of members from the Denton Police Department and Denton County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Davila-Perez on Wednesday with the assistance of the Little Elm Police Department, according to Denton PD.

Davila-Perez is being held in the City of Denton Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.