Roanoke Peabody Hotel ‘back on track’

After delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Roanoke Peabody Hotel project is “back on track,” Roanoke Mayor Scooter Gierisch said in a recent social media post.

A city spokesperson confirmed Friday that the hotel is currently on track to break ground next spring, and the project is expected to take about two years to build.

The famous Peabody Hotel, built in 1869 in Memphis, is known for its history, charm and its resident ducks, who march through the lobby twice daily. The Roanoke location will be the second Peabody Hotel location.

“The Peabody Roanoke will provide a lifestyle hotel experience in a highly social atmosphere rich in cutting-edge design, marching mascots, music, energy and comfort,” the hotel’s website says. “From The Peabody’s long-standing history of serving royalty, presidents, celebrities, and socialites to our cherished tradition of the Peabody Duck March, making memories has become integrated into how we deliver service that exceeds all expectations. From business meetings to glittery galas, our inspired spaces, creative catering, and Peabody Service Excellence culture creates meetings and events that make wheels turn, deals happen, and guests gush. We can’t wait for you to experience The Peabody Roanoke.”

The Peabody Roanoke will have 260 rooms and suites, 25,000 square feet of meeting space, a 12,000-square-foot ballroom, a courtyard, parking garage, in-house laundry, a specialty steakhouse, historic-styled diner, lobby bar, whiskey bar, pool and pool deck bar, coffee shop and deli, Feathers Spa and fitness center, according to the hotel website and Gierisch.