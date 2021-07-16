Foodie Friday: New Flower Mound Restaurants (Summer 2021)

Just Opened

2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Suite 100, Flower Mound, TX 75022

From their Facebook: CLINK Wine Bar + Bites serves wines and beers on tap, other wines BTG or BTB, and other beer & cider options. Tapas style plates or “bites” include charcuterie, flat breads, paninis, salads, & desserts. Wine & beer available for to go & delivery.

2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX 75022

From their Facebook: AshJenn Signature Desserts is a new bakery opening at Lakeside in Flower Mound. We offer a variety of different desserts from cheesecakes, pies, cookies, cupcakes, banana pudding, and more…

3347 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028

Wicked BOLD is a vegan kitchen concept where they exclusively serve hand-crafted plant-based dishes and mocktails at their 100% sober bar! They also serve their vegan chocolate made right here in Texas with organic and ethically-sourced cacao from Belize.

1900 Long Prairie Rd Suite 116, Flower Mound, TX 75022

From their Facebook: Makarsee Market is the perfect place to escape the craziness of life to enjoy the simple pleasure of great conversation, hand-crafted Texas food, and the best damn wines in Texas.

5801 Long Prairie Rd, 690, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Zalat Pizza is a DFW-based pizza chain where they’re on a mission to make the best pizza in the universe. They make their own dough, oven-roast Roma tomatoes to make fresh pizza sauce, and use the most delicious cheese that they can get our hands on. Their pizzas were taste-tested for months on end before they made it onto the menu. And each pizza that goes out their door is inspected for quality and accuracy.

1050 Flower Mound Rd #280, Flower Mound, TX 75028

From their Website: Mad for Chicken is a restaurant chain best known for its signature soy garlic fried chicken and unique Korean inspired dishes. We first opened our doors in 2005, in Flushing NY and we’ve been flapping our wings ever since. With its rustic and comfortable ambiance, our locations are known to be “go to” place for groups of all sizes. In 2020 the company set forth to franchise to serve its worldwide mission on allowing everyone to become “MAD” for their chicken.

253 W Church St, Lewisville, TX 75057

From their Facebook: Located in the heart of Old Town Lewisville, Baja Rita’s is a laid back Mexican restaurant, with an amazing outdoor patio for entertainment, fueled by our famous margaritas and tacos!

Opening Soon

4120 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Estimated Opening: Late Summer 2021

From their Facebook: Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge brings a fresh take on an old favorite with inspirations ranging from the border of Texas to Southern Mexico.

4120 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028 || 233 W Church St, Lewisville, TX 75057

Estimated Opening: Late Summer 2021

From their Facebook: The American-Italian inspired menu is available for lunch and dinner alongside a curated-Italian cocktail program. Available for dine-in, pick-up & delivery!

4110 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound TX 75028

Estimated Opening: Fall 2021

Scout is all about socializing and answering the call of the wild. It will be a gaming hall designed for adults with dining and plenty of drink options.

Estimated Opening: TBD

Boi Na Braza is a family-owned Brazilian steakhouse that originated in Grapevine more than 20 years ago. Now they’re moving to the River Walk in Flower Mound to bring their family tradition to Flower Mound residents.

2608 Long Prairie Rd Suite 208, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Estimated Opening: October 2021

From their Facebook: Upscale Meat Market in the heart of Flower Mound TX! We provide local, ethically sourced meats, produce, retail, & more!

2550 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028

Estimated Opening: TBD

From their Facebook: We are on a mission to bring family and friends together over a box of the best cookies in the world! Our unique flavors rotate each week and are served fresh in our famous pink box.

5801 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028

Estimated Opening: TBD

From their Website: Since first opening in 2009 as a Korean chicken restaurant, CHOONG MAN CHICKEN is pursuing the satisfaction Of customers by always trying its best to provide the highest quality chicken, great times and friendly service to customers… CHOONG MAN CHICKEN is also seeking to develop its own distinctive taste relative to other brands not by curing but by marinating the chicken In a special sauce developed solely by CHOONG MAN CHICKEN.

2717 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028

Estimated Opening: TBD

From their Website: Now this is pizza. Real NY Pizza. The kind that’s as big as the table it sits on. The kind that you fold over to get more in your mouth. It’s that kind of authentic NY pizza. And we’re that kind of pizzeria.

2201 Long Prairie Rd #101, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Estimated Opening: August 2021

From their Facebook: Clean Eatz Kitchen provides healthy, prepared meals delivered to your door for $7.99 with Free Shipping and No Subscriptions.

4610 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028

Estimated Opening: TBD

Gyro 360 is a full-service Mediterranean restaurant with its original location in Denton. They are getting ready to open up their second location in Flower Mound location next to Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop.

2840 Flower Mound Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Estimated Opening: August 2021

From their Website: We make eating better easy breezy with fresh, made-to-order smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads that instantly boost your mood. Experience the good vibes of the tropics whether you’re grabbing curbside, ordering in our app or getting it delivered. It’s like a tiny vacay in the middle of your day.

5871 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Estimated Opening: TBD

From their Facebook: CAVA’s about transforming better-for-you ingredients into bigger-than-life flavors, and empowering you to do the same. We started in DC with three Greek friends who wanted to share the thoughtful ingredients and bold Mediterranean flavors they grew up loving — so that’s exactly what they did.

Now you can find our fast-casual restaurants full to the brim with all the bright, craveable ingredients you need to build a meal that fits your food-style, cravings, and appetite. Want to bring your own inspired recipes to life?

Our chef-crafted line of dips + spreads are waiting for you on the shelves of Whole Foods and specialty markets nationwide.

8401 Justin Rd, Double Oak TX 75077

Estimated Opening: TBD

Smallcakes is a chain that bakes 18 signature cupcake flavors every day, fresh from scratch, and makes 15 flavors of small-batch ice cream daily as well. The closest current location is in Lewisville.

2420 Justin Rd, Highland Village, TX 75077

Estimated Opening: TBD

From their Facebook: Escape the everyday. A unique restaurant experience combining inspired Tex-Mex, craft cocktails, and endless celebrations. Discover it soon.

2250 Justin Rd ste 112, Highland Village, TX 75077

Estimated Opening: TBD

From their Website: Customize your own macaroni and cheese or grilled cheese… or choose from one of our delicious favorites.