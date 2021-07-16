Card skimmer found at gas station in Roanoke

The Roanoke Police Department said on social media Friday that a credit card skimming device was recently found in a gas pump in the 1700 block of Hwy 377 North.

The only gas station in that block is the 7-Eleven. The department recommended that anyone who used a debit or credit card at a gas pump at that gas station between June 11 to July 13 should review their card statements for any suspicious/unauthorized charges.

The department offered the following tips for when using a gas pump or ATM: