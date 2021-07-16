Card skimmer found at gas station in Roanoke

The Roanoke Police Department said on social media Friday that a credit card skimming device was recently found in a gas pump in the 1700 block of Hwy 377 North.
The only gas station in that block is the 7-Eleven. The department recommended that anyone who used a debit or credit card at a gas pump at that gas station between June 11 to July 13 should review their card statements for any suspicious/unauthorized charges.
The department offered the following tips for when using a gas pump or ATM:
- Check for tampering around the ATM, gas pump, or credit card reader before using it. Be suspicious if you see anything loose, crooked, or damaged, or if you notice scratches or adhesive/tape residue.
- Wiggle everything! A simple check is to grasp the card reader insert and pull. A skimmer will come off in your hand.
- Push, twist, pull on the card reader and keyboard. ATMs that are intact will not have any loose, or jiggling parts. If parts “come off” or are loose, don’t use that particular ATM and report it to the merchant so it can be examined closer and repaired.
- When entering your PIN, block the keypad with your other hand to prevent possible hidden cameras from recording your number.
- If your card “sticks” or “catches” on the card reader, immediately cancel the transaction and contact your financial institution and local police department to report the issue.
- Check your bank statements (frequently). If you notice fraudulent activity on your account(s), be sure to report that to your financial institution and to the police department in a timely manner.
- Remember – if something about the ATM, gas pump, etc. doesn’t feel right – don’t use it. Report your suspicions to your local police department.