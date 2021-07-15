Senior Talk DFW: Dying is Hard

When thinking about what to write about I come back to my own life experiences. My hope is they will give you insight into different life transitions and possibly spark questions and thoughts specific to your life. How we live and react to situations are usually molded by our own experiences.

Today’s topic is one we tend to shy away from talking about; death and dying. To quote my 88-year-old Daddy “we are all going to die.” Dying is hard; physically and mentally, both for the dying and those left behind.

One mother-in-law has leukemia, the final progression of a bone marrow disease she’s been fighting for the past 10 years. As we watch her decline it’s hard. She has good days and bad days. The good days are becoming fewer and farther apart.

Through this I’m helping my sister-in-law navigate the healthcare and hospice system to make sure my mother-in-law has the best care possible. I’m also struggling with my role. I want to provide the most support possible to both my MIL and sister-in-law. They are different roles.

I was introduced to a book, “Final Gifts: Understanding the Special Awareness, Needs, and Communications of the Dying.” It was written by two hospice nurses sharing their intimate experiences with patients at the end of life. It has helped me understand in hindsight things my Mom went through when she was dying from cancer. I wish someone had told me of this book at that time.

Now my hope is it will help me help my mother-in-law, my sister-in-law, myself and the rest of the family as time draws to a close.

That’s why I want to share it with you. If you have experience with losing a loved one, are experiencing it now or dreading it in the future (I think of my Daddy) this book may provide practical advice on responding to the various stages you encounter.

Hugs for all! If you want someone to talk to I’m a phone call away.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561. You go love on your loved ones, let me handle the details.

(Sponsored Content)