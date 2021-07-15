Getting to the root of summer plumbing problems

As summer heats up, the ground really dries out.

When it comes to your lawn getting needed water it is not much of a problem, just turn on the sprinklers. For your trees it is a different story.

Your lawn sprinklers water the top 2 or 3 inches of sod but that’s it. Tree and shrub roots are much deeper and are constantly seeking the closest most available source of water.

Your sewer pipes may have a small opening in a joint or a crack and that is all the root needs. Tree roots can fit through the smallest of cracks and then expand to satisfy their thirst.

You never know you have a leak because the tree cleans up the mess for you. That is until you have a sewer backup due to root clog.

You can’t fix this with a plunger. Your plumber can put a set of blades on the sewer machine that will cut through a root ball. This gets things flowing again but it does not slow down the roots. They’ll return.

There are root treatments we can put down the sewer line that will kill the roots in the pipe and not harm the tree. Treatments are typically only good for one season and need to be treated again next summer.

The best thing is to get a camera down there and see the extent of the damage caused by the roots. That enables us to locate the breach and dig down and replace it for a more permanent fix.

There are cheaper ways to water your trees. Most plumbers will do a free camera inspection of your main line if they are already at your home. Ask them even if they are not there for a clog.

