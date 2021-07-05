Two drown in Lake Lewisville boating accident

Two people drowned Sunday night in a boating accident in Lake Lewisville near the Highland Village shore, according to officials.
A little before 8 p.m., a 911 caller reported the boating accident at Pilot Knoll Park where two passengers, who were not wearing life jackets, were thrown from the boat and did not resurface, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village.
First responders with the Highland Village fire and police departments, the Lewisville Fire Department dive team, Flower Mound Fire Department, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks & Wildlife responded to the scene and joined the search efforts.
Game wardens located the victims and the Lewisville FD dive team recovered their bodies around 12:30 a.m., according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. The victims’ identities had not been released, as of late Monday morning.