Patriotic spirit on display

The Country Lakes community in Argyle celebrated the 4th of July with a patriotic parade on Saturday around one of the neighborhood’s community pools.

Kids on bikes and scooters, in wagons and strollers and even a few child-age electric cars – all decked out in red, white and blue – celebrated the holiday on a breezy Saturday morning and then enjoyed watermelon, cookies and cupcakes.

The parade was organized by resident Laura Dill.

Parents, some of whom brought their dressed-up dogs, walked alongside or behind their children and cheered them on. Residents were invited to bring chairs and lawn games and make a day of it.

(Submitted by Curt Seeden)