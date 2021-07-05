Black Walnut closes Flower Mound location

Black Walnut Cafe’s Flower Mound location closed permanently on Monday, the business announced on social media.

“We tried our best to come back strong, but the impact from the pandemic and challenges from the labor crisis proved to be too much for this store,” the Facebook post says. “This was a difficult decision to make, but we believe it’s the best course of action we can take in order to support our operations and teams in Dallas.”

The Flower Mound location, on FM 2499, opened about six years ago and quickly became a popular spot — especially on Sunday for brunch — for a variety of entrees, drinks, desserts and gelato. Flower Mound employees were relocated to Black Walnut Cafes in Coppell and Colleyville. The other DFW locations are in Allen and Frisco.