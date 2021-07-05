TxDOT to hold virtual public meeting on FM 1171 extension

The Texas Department of Transportation and Denton County will host a two-week virtual public meeting on the proposed westward extension of FM 1171 from Northlake to Justin.

The project includes the construction of a new segment of FM 1171 from I-35W to west of FM 156 in Justin, according to a TxDOT news release.

The urbanized sections of the new road include:

Three 12-foot lanes in each direction

18-foot-wide median

14-foot inside shoulders and two-foot outside shoulders

10-foot-wide shared-use path and six-foot-wide sidewalk with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramps

The rural section of the new road include:

Two, 12-foot lanes (ultimate six lanes) in each direction

60-foot-wide depressed median

Four-foot inside shoulders and 10-foot outside shoulders for bicycle accommodations

At various locations throughout the project corridor, 12-foot-wide turn lanes would be constructed where appropriate. Proposed drainage will be conveyed by curb and gutter, a storm sewer system and crossing culverts. The design speed for the proposed roadway is 40 mph for urban sections and 70 mph for the rural section.

The project also proposes the construction of two new bridges:

A section spanning 535 feet at FM 156, B.N.S.F. Railroad, the GE Test Track Railroad and Justin Cemetery Road.

A section spanning 2,940 feet at Denton Creek. This bridge will be constructed in phases. The interim phase will consist of two, 12-foot lanes in each direction with a 22-foot inside shoulder and 10-foot outside shoulder. The ultimate phase will consist of three, 12-foot lanes in each direction with 10-foot shoulders.

The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right of way and potentially displace one vacant structure.

The meeting is not a live event, but can be viewed at residents’ convenience at keepitmovingdallas.com/FM1171 starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and will remain online through July 23.