Flower Mound names new youth football provider

Flower Mound recently named Neighborhood Sports its new youth football provider.

Neighborhood Sports, which was established in 2003 and is based in Flower Mound, provides recreational activities, promote citizenship and improves the lives of children throughout the community, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The organization’s leagues put a focus on developing the fundamental skills of sport and instilling good sportsmanship.

Neighborhood Sports was recently approved by unanimous vote of the Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Board. It will be Flower Mound’s youth football provider for the next five years.

Fall leagues begin on Sept. 18. Click here to register. On the website, you can also register for the free football skills camp on July 10.