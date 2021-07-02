Foodie Friday: CLINK Wine Bar + Bites

It all started with a dream and a desire to fill a void Laura Black felt was missing here in her Flower Mound community.

CLINK Wine Bar + Bites is, at its core, a wine bar. But it really is so much more than that. It’s a place to come enjoy a fun night out with friends or date night with your significant other. To attend one of their paired wine dinners or rent out the back room for your own private event.

And for the people who live in the surrounding apartments, they call CLINK their “lobby.” Which we love because that’s just a testament to how comfortable and enticing CLINK is to spend time at.

Jay with Owner Laura Black and Chef Gregory Stockdale

In addition to creating an atmosphere people love, Laura has a couple other tricks up her sleeve that make her wine bar unique.

At CLINK, you can find 16 wines on tap which Laura says is important for two reasons. Number one – it keeps the wine fresh so the first glass is just as fresh as the last. Number two – Laura believes in being a good steward of the earth and including these reusable wine kegs cuts down on waste.

In addition to those 16 wines on tap, CLINK also has 16 more wines you can purchase by the glass and many more you can purchase by the bottle. And if you’re not a wine connoisseur at all, they also have beers on tap. And Diet Coke – I can vouch for that.

You can also fill a growler with your favorite wine on tap to take home with you.

Another thing that makes CLINK different from just about any other wine bar is the fact that the food is not at all an afterthought. Laura has Chef Gregory Stockdale running her kitchen and there’s no one who could do it better. He has years of experience working in some of the best and most prestigious restaurant kitchens in the country and now we get him here in Flower Mound!

Chef Greg prepared a few of CLINK’s signature dishes for us while we were there including:

Roasted Vegetables served over cannellini bean hummus with zatar and a pomegranate syrup.

Warm Ricotta made with fresh herbs, lemon zest, and black garlic powder and drizzled with a hot honey.

and the Sicilian Flatbread made with their signature naan dough, coppa, soppressata, herbed ricotta, caramelized onions, and drizzled with that same hot honey.

We’re here to tell you, this food is incredible. It is most certainly not an afterthought. Each dish was perfectly created to pair with the wine of your choice and you will never leave CLINK hungry.

We love that Laura finally decided to fulfill her dream of opening a wine bar here in Flower Mound. And she told us that she loves getting to see people enjoying moments big and small every day. And that she loves putting her sommelier expertise to good use helping you find the perfect glass or bottle for you. And she did just that for two of our teammates! They both left with a bottle of wine that was perfectly matched to their preferences and tastes.

So, come visit CLINK Wine Bar + Bites. Whether it’s for the wine, the food, or the atmosphere, we know Laura and her team will make sure you love your experience.

*CLINK Wine Bar + Bites is located at 2601 Lakeside Pkwy Suite 100, Flower Mound, TX 75022.