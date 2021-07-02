Denton County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths this week

Throughout the week, Denton County Public Health announced that six more Denton County residents’ deaths were the result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 621.

The deaths reported this week include a Lewisville woman in her 70s, a Lewisville woman over 80, a Frisco man in his 50s, a Carrollton man in his 60s and a Carrollton man and woman over 80.

““We ask you to please keep these individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

There are now 1,513 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number that was declining swiftly a few months ago but is now declining at a much slower rate. During a recent Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, Richardson said that while the numbers are improving, the pandemic is not over yet.

“We haven’t won the war, but boy, it looks really positive comparatively (to the winter months),” he said.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

