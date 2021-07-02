Bartonville Town Update — July 2021

Summer is in full swing, and we are all certainly feeling the heat. As the temperatures rise, please be mindful of your children, pets, and neighbors. This is also where we enter fire danger and mosquito season. So please keep your bar ditches clean and tidy as well as removing any standing water.

The summer months also signal the beginning of the budget season. We are hard at work crafting the fiscal year 2021–2022 budget. As always, our goals moving forward are fiscal responsibility, low property taxes, long-term high-quality street infrastructure, and maintaining the quality municipal services our residents deserve. The next budget work session will be held on Tuesday, July 20th at 6:30 p.m., right before the council’s regular meeting. We invite all residents to attend and share their thoughts. For more information, please contact Town Hall at 817-693-5280.

July also means the celebration of our country’s independence – which many take part in with fireworks. The Town of Bartonville permits fireworks on your personal property only if it is a designated Denton County Burn Day. To confirm if is a Burn Day, residents can go to the Town’s website (www.townofbartonville.com) and click on “Is Today a Burn Day?” found on the left-hand side of the main page. This information is updated daily after 10 a.m. If you will be celebrating with fireworks, please be respectful of neighbors and ensure that any fireworks released remain on your property.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, I held a “Meet the Mayor” event at Bartonville Town Hall, and I plan to make this a regular occurrence. The purpose is to give Bartonville residents and business owners an opportunity to meet with me in a casual setting to ask questions, express concerns, provide suggestions and learn more about the developments happening in our community. Thank you to those who stopped by, and I look forward to more!

Want to get involved and learn more? The Town is currently accepting applications for Boards and Commissions. Serving on a board or commission is a great opportunity to give back to your community and help shape the future of Bartonville. The deadline for residents to apply is July 31, 2021. Applications can be completed online at www.townofbartonville.com/boardapplication. Appointments are typically made in August/September by the Town Council, and terms begin October 1 for all new and re-appointed Board and Commission members. A term is a two-year commitment.

Lastly, Town Hall will be closed on Monday, July 5th in observation of Independence Day.

If you have questions, comments, concerns, or suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected]. Bartonville is home and its direction is important to ALL of us.

Wishing everyone a cool, happy, and great summer!