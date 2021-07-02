Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — July 2021

4th of July in Copper Canyon

Sunday, July 4th at 10 a.m. we will celebrate by having our annual parade. Come join the fun by decorating your car, golf cart, tractor, motorcycle, horse, or anything that moves. Bring the kids and get ready to have fun! Parade line up will be at 9:30 at Copper Canyon Town Hall and will be led by the ESD #1 Fire Department. Immediately following the parade everyone is welcome for hotdogs and drinks at Town Hall.

A very special thanks to Carol Owens and the Woodlands Women Club for organizing and hosting this event for more than 37 years.

Chinn Chapel Road Phase III

Construction started in early 2021. During the first quarter of the year the project did not progress as planned. During the next two months North Texas had record rainfall. Taking these issues into consideration, Copper Canyon and Denton County officials felt that work could have continued in other areas related to the Chinn Chapel project. Council Member Dale Andrews and Town Administrator Donna Welsh met with the construction company, Denton County Engineers, two engineers from Halff Engineering and Chris Hartke, Copper Canyon’s engineer from Teague, Nall & Perkins.

Chinn Chapel reconstruction is a Denton County project and Denton County Department of Transportation engineer Robert White led the discussion. During the two hour meeting expectations were discussed and everyone left knowing what was expected of them to complete this project. We appreciate your patience and please contact town hall if you have any issues during construction.

Judge Kyle Knapp

Copper Canyon’s Municipal Court Judge passed away suddenly in early June. Judge Knapp served Copper Canyon for three years. He was fair, sympathetic, and always sought to do his duty honorable and justly. I can only add to what has already been said, that his loss is one which will be difficult to overcome.

We join in extending to the members of his bereaved family our heartfelt sympathy and pray that in the years that lie ahead the good Lord will sustain them and give them peace and health.

Town Council Update

June has been a busy month for the town. At the Council meeting on June 14th each council member was given a liaison assignment. Each council member will work with staff on a key area of the town’s responsibilities.

The assignments are as follows: Mayor Pro Tem Steve Hill: Finance, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Rudy Castillo: Public Safety, Council Member Jeff Mayer: Development Review Committee, Council Member Larry Johnson: Ordinance Review, Council Member Dale Andrews: Roads & Drainage.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July!