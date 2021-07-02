News from Double Oak Town Hall — July 2021

Greetings from Town Hall,

DOVFD July 4 Parade and Picnic

The Town of Double Oak is thankful that we are able to continue the longstanding 4th of July parade, this year held on Saturday, July 3. The parade and picnic are always a fun day in our town. Town residents, social groups, school organizations, dignitaries, and many others dress up their cars, trucks, tractors, trailers, couches, and floats to make the parade a memorable event for young and old alike. Many thanks to all who participate, donate, and help to make this event one of the favorite celebrations of the year. All funds raised benefit our Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department.

2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget and Tax Rate

Town Council and staff have begun preparing the next fiscal year budget and tax rate. We will be discussing the budget at each Town Council meeting over the next several months until it is adopted by the end of September. Thankfully, our town is debt free, has a reserve fund and we work each year to reduce expenses. Your Town Council works very hard to keep our taxes as low as possible.

Summer News

Remember, our Double Oak Police Department offers a House Watch Program while residents are traveling. Check the Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov/police-department to fill out the form.

The summer heat means lots of swimming pool activity and parties. Please ensure your swimming pool area is secure and that a responsible person is watching everyone in the pool, especially small children, at all times.

Happy July 4th from the Town of Double Oak!