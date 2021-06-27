Body recovered from Lake Grapevine

On Sunday evening, dive crews recovered the body of a man who drowned in Lake Grapevine the day before.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 60s voluntarily got into the water off a pontoon boat, but he could not make it back to the boat as it drifted with the high wind and never resurfaced, according to information provided by the Grapevine Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The man apparently was not wearing a life jacket.

Texas game wardens, the U.S. Army Corps and divers with the Flower Mound and Grapevine fire departments searched throughout the day Saturday, conducting wide sonar scans to try to locate the victim’s body. The search was called off overnight, but they resumed Sunday morning and searched until recovering the body about 5:15 p.m., according to FMFD spokesman Brandon Barth. The man’s body was about 300 yards from the north shore, south of Genevieve Court, about 35 feet below the surface. The victim’s identity has not been released, as of Sunday evening.