Search continues for drowning victim in Lake Grapevine

On Sunday morning, a search team is trying to locate the body of a man who is believed to have drowned Saturday in Lake Grapevine west of Twin Coves Park.

Around 12:30 p.m., a man in his 60s voluntarily got into the water off a pontoon boat , but he could not make it back to the boat as it drifted with the high wind and never resurfaced, according to information provided by the Grapevine Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The man apparently was not wearing a life jacket.

Texas game wardens, the U.S. Army Corps and divers with the Flower Mound and Grapevine fire departments searched throughout the day Saturday, conducting wide sonar scans to try to locate the victim’s body. The search was called off overnight, but officials believe they have a good location and are back on the water searching Sunday morning.