Crawford Road project makes a traffic switch with delays looming

The Crawford Road project may be delayed by the ongoing cement shortage, according to the town of Argyle.

The town said Friday that the construction crews were planning to begin milling and stabilizing the subgrade on the north side of the project on Tuesday, but that requires cement that won’t arrive until July 14 due to the ongoing cement shortage.

“This development will critically delay the project,” the town said. A town spokesperson said staff is still evaluating how much of a delay it will cause. The project had been on track to finish in October as planned.

While waiting for the cement, Jagoe crews will work on the roadway between C. Taylor Road and I-35W. A section of the road in that area is always wet, so a french drain will be constructed there to address the issue.

Also, Crawford Road traffic is being shifted from the north side to the south side of the road on Monday. It is still westbound-only, and the John Paine roundabout remains open.