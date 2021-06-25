Highland Village to spray for mosquitoes in the Sellmeyer area

The city of Highland Village announced Friday that it will spray for mosquitoes this weekend in Sellmeyer Lane (Murray Park) area.

One trap in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus this week, so city crews will spray from 3-6 a.m. each day Saturday through Monday, concentrating spraying efforts on creeks, drainage culverts and wooded wet areas. Click here for the spray area map.

The city has an active weekly mosquito testing program from May through October in which traps are deployed, samples collected and tested for West Nile Virus. City crews are currently treating standing water in culverts, creeks, wooded areas, and greenbelts throughout the city. The frequency of the recent rains has kept water moving and cleared out standing water areas where mosquitoes can breed, but it has spiked a population of floodwater nuisance mosquitoes, which the city does not spray for because it is cost-prohibitive.

Residents should: