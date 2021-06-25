Highland Village approves contract for sidewalk project

The contract includes the construction of the Highland Village Road sidewalk from the Highland Village Municipal Complex to Sellmeyer Lane, the Victoria Park walking path and the completion of the sidewalk from Brazos Park to Medina Drive, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. These projects were included in the 2017 Street and Park Bond project.

The contractor is expected to begin construction on these projects in late July with an anticipated completion date of late summer 2022, according to the city.