Argyle High School wins ninth-straight Lone Star Cup Award

Argyle ISD announced Friday that Argyle High School has officially won the Class 4A UIL Lone Star Cup Award for the 2020-21 school year, the school’s 11th Lone Star Cup victory and ninth consecutive.

Argyle High School scored 148 points, the most points scored by any school in any classification. Canyon High School finished second with 108.5 points.

“To win the Lone Star Cup in any year is a tremendous accomplishment for our students, coaches, and sponsors,” Argyle High School Principal John King said. “But to win the Lone Star Cup in a COVID year that presented so many challenges is absolutely amazing. I am so proud of our entire school district because let’s face it…it takes all of us working together to continue to have the success we have had in our academics, athletics, and fine arts.”

The Lone Star Cup Award was suspended last year because UIL activities were canceled last spring due to COVID-19.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded to the most successful schools in each classification for their performance in academics, athletics and fine arts, according to a district news release. Points are awarded in Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball and Baseball.

This year, Argyle won state team championships in Football, Marching Band, Boys’ Basketball and Boys’ & Girls Golf. Argyle also earned state team runner-up in Academics and Spirit.

Each winning school also receives a $1,000 scholarship.