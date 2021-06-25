Advanced Pain Institute of Texas excited to start new clinical trials

When Dr. John Broadnax and Dr. Eric Anderson opened the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in 2017, their goal was to set the standard in interventional pain management.

To do that, they had to not only exceed expectations in quality of care, but also commit themselves to advancing the field. That includes being the first in line for any medical research opportunities that could one day give patients access to therapy they would not otherwise have access to.

To say those visions are becoming a reality would be an understatement. Advanced Pain Institute of Texas, your source for world-class, minimally-invasive, multi-disciplinary pain management, is now spearheading several clinical research trials to evaluate new cutting-edge therapies for chronic pain patients.

One, in particular, is a novel spinal cord stimulator therapy that when combined with existing treatments could create a long-overdue breakthrough in long-lasting pain relief.

“To say we are excited to be a part of this,” Dr. Anderson said, “would be an understatement. Where conventional treatments might fail some patients, this could allow us to offer those patients additional options.”

Dr. Broadnax agreed, adding that this study could have an enormous impact in advancing the field of pain management.

“This is an important study in the interventional pain world,” he said. “It could open up exciting new treatment options for patients going forward.”

There are many pain management practices throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all touting head-to-toe treatment for everything from back and neck pain to a nagging case of plantar fasciitis. Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the only practice in North Texas that was invited to participate in this study.

Dr. Broadnax said the study is currently ongoing. Candidates include patients with low back pain, have not had lumbar spinal surgery, and are not candidates for lumbar spine surgery.

“Once the study has been completed it will give us better guidance on how to optimally apply the therapy to the patients that would best benefit,” Dr. Anderson said.