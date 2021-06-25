From the Firehouse — June 2021

The month of June brings the first official day of summer and with summer comes pool season. Many public pools in our community have already opened, in addition to the numerous residential pools in our service district. The Denton County Emergency Services District #1 would like to remind our citizens of pool supervision tips this summer season.

When children are swimming and there are several adults present, be sure that children are actively supervised at all times by choosing a “Water Watcher.” A Water Watcher is a responsible adult who agrees to watch the children in the water without distraction. This person can wear a Water Watcher card that designates them as committed to watching the water for a certain amount of time (e.g., 15 minutes). When this person’s shift ends, the Water Watcher card is passed to another adult, who is responsible for active supervision.

The Denton County ESD #1 partners with Safe Kids and Cook Children’s to provide water safety education to our community. We encourage you to stop by any of our three firehouses to pick up Water Watcher wristbands, child-sized life vests, water safety education materials, and water safety registration cards that allow children to earn incentives. You can also find more water safety tips, as well as download a free Water Watcher card, from Safekids.org.

If your community is interested in water safety training classes, child-sized life jackets, and water safety pool signs to post at community pools, please reach out to Assistant Fire Chief Michael Lugo at [email protected]

We also invite you to join us Saturday, June 12th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Christian School as we partner with the Argyle Police Department for the Child Safety Fair. Free activities include car seat inspections, gun safety and locks, inflatables and dunk booths, giveaways, and much more!

In April, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 231 calls for service, with an average response time (dispatch to arrival) of less than 8 minutes.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected].gov