Northlake’s first big event, Northlake Neighbors run, set for this fall

A Northlake resident is aiming to make the inaugural Northlake Neighbors 10K/5K Run this fall the community’s biggest event yet.

Gabe Rios, 36, a financial advisor at Edward Jones, said he “wanted to pair giving back with something I’m really passionate about,” and came up with the Northlake Neighbors run. The event will benefit North Texas Food Bank, and will add to Rios’ catalog of races completed.

“My wife and I have run quite a few half-marathons,” he said. “The whole feel of it is something we really enjoy.”

Rios said the Northlake Neighbors event is meant to get the small but growing community of Northlake together. The event will have plenty of activities for the family in addition to the races, including a live DJ, food trucks, and a Kids Zone with inflatables, balloon artist, face painting and more.

“We want this to be a place to raise our children in a very connected community,” Rios said. “With how new Northlake is, trying to find its identity, it inspired me to want to get in on the ground floor. Harvest and Pecan Square have had their own events, but I don’t believe there’s been anything this big for the entire community.”

The event is scheduled for the morning of Oct. 2 and will be held in Pecan Square. The races are limited to 500 runners, so interested residents should sign up early. Rios said he is still seeking sponsorships. Current elite sponsors include PostNet Northlake, Kay Braswell Insurance Group, Northlake Dentistry, Fellowship of the Parks Church of Northlake/Justin, Cross Timbers Community Church, Family Healthcare Associates of Northlake, Sewell BMW of Grapevine, Southwest Airlines, Life Changes Physical Therapy, Sandy Bolinger Realty Group and Gabe Rios — financial advisor, Edward Jones.

