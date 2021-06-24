LETTER: PBM reform ensures patient choice and access to community pharmacies

It has always been my passion to help people, which is why I pursued a career in pharmacy. Now, I am fortunate to serve Flower Mound, focusing on the health and wellness of my neighbors and community, and the entire Denton County community. However, growing administrative burdens continue to make it increasingly difficult to care for patients.

Red tape and paperwork are the biggest headaches for all the community pharmacies throughout Denton, and it creates a barrier between pharmacists and our time behind the pharmacy counter. That is why it is welcome news that Governor Abbott finally signed new legislation that restricts the shadowy actions of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

PBMs hold power over which insurance network an independent pharmacy is part of the medications that are covered for patients, and how much a pharmacy is reimbursed. PBMs have used their largely unrestricted power to act out of self-interest and greed, often hurting independent pharmacies and restricting access to care in the process.

With the passage of much-needed PBM reform legislation and allies like pharmacy services administrative organizations (PSAOs), who handle many of our administrative tasks, independent pharmacists in the DFW-area and throughout the state can rest a bit easier and focus more on serving patients, just like most of us wish to do.

Dennis Song

Owner, Flower Mound Pharmacy